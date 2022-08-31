Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.87

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,437,924 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

