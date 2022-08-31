Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 10,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79.

