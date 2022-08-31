Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 151.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Napco Security Technologies

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.