NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 1.3 %
NNVC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95.
NanoViricides Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.