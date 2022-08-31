Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.53. 17,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock worth $702,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

