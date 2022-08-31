Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 4.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.53. 17,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Myovant Sciences Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
See Also
