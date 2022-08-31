Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 23,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 51,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myomo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

