Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 23,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 51,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
