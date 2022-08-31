MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ MYMD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 133,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,964. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.