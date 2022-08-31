Murchinson Ltd. Sells 46,516 Shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Murchinson Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,516 shares during the quarter. Abri SPAC I makes up about 0.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Abri SPAC I were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abri SPAC I by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of ASPA stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Abri SPAC I Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

