Murchinson Ltd. Sells 4,393 Shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Murchinson Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGVC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,820,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,512. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.