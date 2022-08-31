Murchinson Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of GLLIW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,176. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Globalink Investment Profile

Globalink Investment Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on operating in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors with a focus on North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

