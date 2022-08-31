Murchinson Ltd. Invests $3.99 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,341 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Imperial Oil makes up 0.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

