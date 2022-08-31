Murchinson Ltd. Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Humanigen accounts for about 3.0% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Humanigen worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 132,705 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.21. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

