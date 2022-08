Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 RH (NYSE:RH)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Price Performance

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

