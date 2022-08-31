Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 RH (NYSE:RH)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Price Performance

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

