MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.89

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.89 and traded as high as C$59.47. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$59.21, with a volume of 34,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.4399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

