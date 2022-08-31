MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Down 1.1%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.02. 121,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,480% from the average session volume of 7,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.05% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

