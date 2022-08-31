Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,154 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,195. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.