Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,154 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,195. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.