Morgan Stanley Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $54.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

VTR opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 951.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

