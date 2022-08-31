Morgan Stanley Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $54.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.
VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.
Ventas Price Performance
VTR opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 951.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.