Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $255,801,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

