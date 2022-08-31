More Coin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $35,991.27 and $17.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080823 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

