MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.78.

MDB stock traded down $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

