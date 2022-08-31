Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 52,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,370,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $235.61. 66,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.