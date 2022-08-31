Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,271. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

