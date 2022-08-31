Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

