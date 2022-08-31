Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 808,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

