Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 3,050 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 301,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.