Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The company has a market capitalization of $315.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

