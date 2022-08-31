Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 578,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,943,890 shares.The stock last traded at $62.05 and had previously closed at $61.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

