MixMarvel (MIX) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and $8.61 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.
MixMarvel Coin Profile
MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.
Buying and Selling MixMarvel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.