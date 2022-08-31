MinePlex (PLEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.56 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 64.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $199.57 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 114.4% higher against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,650,815 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog.
MinePlex Coin Trading
