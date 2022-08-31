MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,717. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.