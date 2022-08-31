MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,717. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
