Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 52,419 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 52,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

