Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 50,220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.22. 24,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,316. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

