Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 294,729 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294,729 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 312,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after acquiring an additional 286,558 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,971,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 383,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 155.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 35,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 128.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 424,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

