Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 238,132 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238,132 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 731,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,664,000 after acquiring an additional 208,725 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.5 %

META traded up $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.