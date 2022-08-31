Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 23,247 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.68. 3,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

