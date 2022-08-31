Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 13,788 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.96. 12,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

