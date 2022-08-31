Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 39,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,853.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.59. 8,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,523. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

