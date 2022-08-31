Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 222,084 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

