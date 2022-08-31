Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,768 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 258,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

