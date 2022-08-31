MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $35.37 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,370,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.64. 15,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

