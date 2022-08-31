MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 89,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

