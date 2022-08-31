MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $79.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 131,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.