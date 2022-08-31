MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $44.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 222,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.