MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $35.28 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NOW traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.58. 6,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

