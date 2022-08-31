MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $297.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $297,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,530,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 262,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,764. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

