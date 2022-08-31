MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $65,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

