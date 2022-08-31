MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.58. 14,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.06. The company has a market cap of $199.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

