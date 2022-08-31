MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 26,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

