MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,019 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $439.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,523. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.