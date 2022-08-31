Metal Market Capitalization Tops $81.07 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $81.07 million and $8.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,097.13 or 1.40657690 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

